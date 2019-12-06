‘So I Held Him:’ Chicago Woman Recounts Boyfriend’s Last Moments Following Motorcycle Crash

A Chicago woman was following her boyfriend home from watching a Chicago Bears game with friends early Friday morning when their lives changed forever.

Eric Smith, 42, was riding a motorcycle when he was struck and killed by a driver in a hit-and-run on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 111th Street, police said.

Smith's girlfriend, KaSandra Hunt, was driving in front of her loved one on the freeway and saw the terrifying moment he was thrown off the motorcycle.

“So I held him, and he let out what turned out to be his last breath," Hunt said, describing the moments following the horrific crash. "I thought maybe he had just passed out. "

Smith posted a photo on Instagram an hour before his death that showed just how joyful he was to ride his motorcycle.

"He had the best personality," Hunt said. "He always cared. He was always genuine."

Officers found the car that fled the scene near the nortbound Stony Island Feeder ramp, police said. The driver, a 44-year-old man, was treated at the hospital.

State police initially said DUI charges were filed against the driver, but walked back those comments Friday afternoon, saying “the investigation is open and ongoing.”

The force of the crash was so hard that a wheel from the vehicle was torn right off.

"Unfortunately there are people who risk their lives and the lives of others when they are intoxicated, and get behind the wheel," Hunt said. "...And unfortunately for me, the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with isn’t here anymore.”