Smash-and-Grab Thieves Targeting Cars in Loop Parking Garages, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police have issued a community alert in the Loop neighborhood after nearly 20 smash-and-grab incidents were reported at parking garages.

According to authorities, at least 18 incidents of motor vehicle theft and damage were reported during the month of July at multiple parking garages in the Loop. In most of the incidents, police say suspects entered unattended, locked vehicles by breaking the driver or passenger side windows, and then taking personal property from inside the vehicles.

At least 12 of the incidents took place during the daytime, between the hours of 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., according to police.

According to authorities, the smash-and-grab incidents took place at parking garages in these locations:

  • 200 block of North Wells, 1 incident
  • 100 block of West Lake Street, 1 incident
  • 100 block of North Wells, 5 incidents
  • 100 block of West Madison Street, 4 incidents
  • 100 block of West Wacker Drive, 3 incidents
  • 200 block of South Wells Street, 1incident
  • 200 block of North Clark Street, 2 incidents
  • 100 block of West Washington Street, 1 incident

Police are asking residents who park in garages downtown to remove or hide valuables, install a vehicle anti-theft system, and to park in well-lit areas, away from larger vehicles that may offer privacy for a thief to damage or break into you car.

