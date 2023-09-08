Small plane crashes in suburban Cook County forest preserve

A pilot escaped injury on Friday evening when a plane crashed at the Busse Woods Forest Preserve in suburban Elk Grove Village, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 7 p.m. at the forest preserve located near Arlington Heights and Higgins roads. In a Facebook post, the Elk Grove Village Police Department said it was assisting Cook County Forest Preserve Police after a plane went down in the forest preserve. The pilot was able to walk away from the aircraft, which police described as a smaller corporate plane.

J&T Scanner posted a photo on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, showing a downed plane in a wooded area, cordoned off by caution tape, as firefighters worked on the scene.

Additional details had yet to be released Friday evening.