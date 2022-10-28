Sign of the Season: Downtown Chicago Christkindlmarket Begins Holiday Setup

It's beginning to look a lot like Christkindlmarket season in Chicago.

Setup of the traditional German-style holiday market was spotted Friday in Daley Plaza, one of three Chicago-area Christkindlmarket locations this year.

The market, named the top Christmas market in the country last year, reopens in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville on Nov. 18, organizers announced. For the first time Christkindlmarket also will take residence at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, opening on Nov. 18, as well.

A longtime winter tradition, the free holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods while listening to festive tunes.

"The unique shopping experience, cheerful live entertainment and original food and beverages like the imported mulled wine from Germany, called Glühwein, make the Christkindlmarket a preferred and popular destination," organizers said.

The locations at RiverEdge Park and Daley Plaza wrap up on Christmas Eve, while the market at Gallagher Way goes on for a little while longer. Its last day is New Year's Eve.

Hours of operation for each location are below:

RiverEdge Park

Thursdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sundays - 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Special opening hours from Monday, Dec. 19, to Wednesday, Dec. 21: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Daley Plaza

Sundays to Thursdays: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special opening hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wrigleyville