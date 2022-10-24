World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge Opens Just Hours Away From Chicago

Standing at a daunting 118 feet above the valley below, the world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge isn't for the faint-hearted.

Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan officially opened to the public Oct. 15. Dubbed an "architectural masterpiece," the approximately 1,200-foet-long bridge offers quite the experience for adrenaline seekers, those wanting to take in spectacular views or perhaps others looking to conquer their fear of heights.

For Chicagoans, getting there and back can easily be done in a weekend - or even a single day - as the bridge is approximately 350 miles away from the city, which, depending on traffic, is about 5-and-a-half hours a single way.

Once you arrive at the resort, you'll take a chairlift ride to the mountain top before embarking on what might be the most daunting part of the experience. You'll walk across the suspended bridge, surrounded by panoramic views of Boyne Valley. A portion of the bridge even includes see-through glass flooring, offering an unobstructed view of the valley floor nearly 118 feet below, according to a news release from the resort.

If you happen to get hungry while at the mountaintop, the resort has you covered there, too.

Featuring even more spectacular views, Eagle's Nest, the mountain peak eatery, offers a full bar, hearty sandwiches, soups, burgers and much more.

While fall may be arguably one of the best times to partake in the experience, due to the colorful fall foliage, the bridge is actually open year-round. At night, you can't help but notice the bridge, as it's illuminated for all to see. SkyBridge Michigan is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 then Friday and Saturday only from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4. The bridge kicks off its December season beginning the ninth of that month, when it again will open daily.

Tickets are $25 for adults ages 11 to 69, $20 for seniors age 70 and above and $15 for children three to 10 years old. Ages two and under get in for free.

Tickets are valid for the whole day, so you'll be able to take as many trips as you want.

More information about SkyBridge Michigan can be found at the Boyne Mountain website here.