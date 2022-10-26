Midwestern City Named as a ‘Must-See Destination' For 2023 By National Geographic

A Midwestern city made the cut for National Geographic's "25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023," and it may not be the one you expected.

Owing to its lakefront scenery, dining and vibrant culture, Milwaukee was listed among 2023's most breathtaking places and experiences for the upcoming year.

Highlighting a revamped downtown with riverside promenades, hotels, concert venues and the recently-opened Fiserv Forum, the magazine wrote that Wisconsin's largest city is "turning heads beyond the Great Lakes."

The city's beer and cheese culture shines through for Milwaukee's status as a tourist destination, with numerous breweries throughout the city and a wide variety of dairy options at the Milwaukee Public Market.

Milwaukee's museums, such as the Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum show different ends of the city's diverse and vibrant cultural history, which is also echoed in the revitalization of traditional neighborhoods throughout the city.

Several other American locations were included, including Charleston, S.C. and Big Bend National Park. A full list of locations for the 2023 list can be found here.