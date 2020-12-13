Chicago Police

Shots Fired Through Window of South Loop Hotel Room, Police Say

Police attempted to stop a vehicle thought to be involved in the incident, but the driver got away

A bullet was shot through the window of an occupied fifth-floor hotel room Sunday morning in the South Loop.

About 1:30 a.m. a guest at a hotel in the first block of East Harrison Street heard gunshots as a bullet fired from a parking lot came through their window, Chicago police said.

At the same time, a Gray Cadillac left the hotel parking lot with what appeared to be bullet holes in their vehicle, police said.

Officers attempted to stop that vehicle but it got away, according to police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

