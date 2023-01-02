Shots Fired at Mariano's in West Town, Where Man Was Killed 2 Weeks Earlier

Gunfire erupted Sunday in the parking lot of a Mariano’s in West Town, where a man was fatally shot about two weeks ago.

About 5:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man was loading items into his car in the grocery store’s parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone drove up in a car and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was unharmed and no injuries were reported, police said, but his vehicle was damaged from the gunfire.

No one was in custody as Area Three detectives investigated.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

On Dec. 19, Darian Neal was shot and killed while sitting in his car on the store’s rooftop parking lot, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two men approached his car about 4:30 p.m. and opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.

Neal, 37, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been reported in that shooting.