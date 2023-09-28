Shooting on CTA Red Line train leaves 1 in critical condition

Chicago police are investigating after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train overnight left one man in critical condition.

The incident took place at approximately 12:01 a.m. near the Garfield CTA station in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said.

According to officials, a man said he was inside a train car when he was shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No further details were provided.

According to police, no one is in custody and detectives are investigating.