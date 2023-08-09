Four people, including the alleged gunman, were killed and another was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in unincorporated Crystal Lake Wednesday morning.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's office, dispatchers received multiple reports of gunshots fired just before 4 a.m. in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.

In an update Wednesday morning, officials confirmed that three women were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth individual, an unidentified man, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police believe that individual had been the assailant in the shooting, but no further details were immediately available.

A fifth victim was also hospitalized, and she is still listed in serious condition, according to officials.

While details are still being released, all five of the individuals lived together, and the dispute was believed to be domestic in nature, officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's office and the Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating the shooting.