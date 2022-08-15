Shooting in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America Injures 3, Sends Panicked Guests Running

A summer evening Sunday at an amusement park in a northern Chicago suburb turned frightening after gunshots rang out in the parking lot, drawing a massive police presence and creating a chaotic scene for hundreds of guests.

According to authorities, three people were hurt during the incident, with two sustaining gun shot wounds and one sustaining a shoulder injury.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday, the Gurnee police department received multiple calls of shots fired at Six Flags Great America at 1 Great America Parkway in Gurnee, a press release said.

In a press conference late Sunday, Gurnee police said that an initial investigation showed that a white sedan entered the parking lot of the theme park and drove towards the front entrance of the park. According to authorities, more than one person exited the vehicle and began shooting towards an individual who was in the parking lot.

The suspects then got back into the white sedan and quickly drove away from the scene, police said.

According to authorities, three people were injured in the incident: A 17-year-old male from Aurora sustained a gun shot wound to the upper thigh and a 19-year-old female from Appleton, Wisconsin sustained a gun shot wound to the lower leg. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. A third person sustained a shoulder injury and declined transportation to the hospital.

"This was not an active shooter incident inside the theme park," Shawn Gaylor, Public Information Officer with the Gurnee Police said Sunday evening during a press conference. "The shooting was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident outside the park."

Videos posted to social media Sunday show a chaotic scene, and visitors who were at the park described panic and confusion as they began learning of the scary incident.

"All of a sudden everyone started rushing towards us and yelling there was a shooter, so we turned and immediately started running in the opposite direction," one witness said. "We ran to the bathroom area, and one guy was saying everyone go to the stall that’s furthest away from the door. I found a stall with, like, three other people in it, and there were a lot of people crying and everything like that ."

"It was just like really scary," the witness continued. "I didn’t know where my best friend was at, and also my sister and her boyfriend were on a different ride, like, they were waiting in line, and I didn’t know if they knew there was a shooter."

According to a Six Flags spokesperson, "Layers of preventative measures both inside and outside the park are in place for the protection of guests and team members. We continue to review and enhance our protocol on a daily basis to ensure we are providing the highest level of safety."

Officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Department, as well as the nearby communities of North Chicago, Waukegan and Vernon Hills also responded to the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are still searching for the suspects.