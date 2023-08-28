Bishop Ford Expressway

Shooting, crash closes inbound Bishop Ford Expressway

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

Illinois State Police say the inbound Bishop Ford expressway is closed because of a shooting and crash.

According to authorities, the incident occurred between 137th and 147th Street on Monday evening.

While no immediate information was available on injuries or what led to the shooting, Total Traffic reports that the inbound Bishop Ford is closed between Sibley Boulevard and Steel Bridge.

The roadway is seeing traffic backups all the way back to 154th Street, with traffic being diverted off the highway near that area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

We will update this story with information as it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Bishop Ford Expressway
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us