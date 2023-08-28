Shooting, crash closes inbound Bishop Ford Expressway

Illinois State Police say the inbound Bishop Ford expressway is closed because of a shooting and crash.

According to authorities, the incident occurred between 137th and 147th Street on Monday evening.

While no immediate information was available on injuries or what led to the shooting, Total Traffic reports that the inbound Bishop Ford is closed between Sibley Boulevard and Steel Bridge.

The roadway is seeing traffic backups all the way back to 154th Street, with traffic being diverted off the highway near that area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

We will update this story with information as it becomes available.