Sheriff's deputies arrest person of interest in stabbing of teen at NW Indiana baseball game

A person of interest in the random stabbing of a teenage girl at a baseball game in northwest Indiana was arrested on Sunday afternoon following an extensive manhunt, authorities said.

The man sought in the stabbing of a 14-year-old girl in Lowell on Saturday afternoon was spotted in southern Lake County early on Sunday, authorities said. He was later apprehended by a member of the Lake County Sheriff's Department following a foot pursuit in a cornfield near 120th Street and Iowa Avenue.

The person of interest, Dimas Gabriel Yanez, 26, was booked at the Lake County Jail following his apprehension. Investigators determined he was deported to Honduras in 2018 and returned to the U.S. illegally, police said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was notified of his arrest, authorities said.

Yanez allegedly stabbed a teenage girl who was watching her brother's baseball game on Saturday afternoon near the VFW 6841. Her mother attempted to intervene, but Yanez tried to stab her as well, police said.

The girl, who was stabbed in the hand, was treated and released from the hospital later on Saturday.