Big Chicken, the fast-casual restaurant chain founded by NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal, is further expanding into the Midwest with two locations in the Chicago suburbs.

The chain, according to its website, "delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors" - with taste at the forefront. The area's first location will be located at 9421 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont. While construction is underway, it's unclear when the establishment will open its doors.

In addition to the Rosemont restaurant, Schaumburg is preparing for a location of its own.

The Daily Herald reports that village trustees this week approved a parking variation for the restaurant, which was the last hurdle before it could be automatically permitted to use a 1,800-square-foot strip mall space at 1245 N. Roselle Road. The variation reduced the required number of parking spaces for a restaurant of its size from 43 to the 22 available, according to the report.

The Schaumburg establishment will have seating for 20 customers, but focus on catering and takeout.

Big Chicken has more than 10 locations nationwide, with the majority in the Western U.S. Construction is underway on restaurants in Florida, Louisiana and Tennessee.