Shamrock Shuffle weekend features 3 Chicago fitness events in 1

The 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle steps off this Sunday, March 24. Many know about the Shuffle's marquee 8K race, but organizers also host two other events the same weekend.

Aside from the 8K, the Shuffle features the two-mile walk, also happening Sunday, and The Mile, a one-mile race open to walkers, families and competitive athletes, taking place on Saturday.

The Mile race kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the two-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

"The one mile race welcomes participants of all abilities, from walkers to families to competitive athletes, to take part in a fun spring race that weaves through Chicago’s front yard, Grant Park," organizers said on the Shuffle's website.

Of the two-mile race, organizers said, "Walkers participating in this family-friendly event will be treated to a scenic 2-mile course along Chicago’s lakefront, starting and finishing in the same location as the 8K Run. The walk is a perfect introduction to the Shamrock Shuffle!"

Shamrock Shuffle race weekend kicks off outdoor running season in Chicago and encourages overall fitness.



The event is also an opportunity for people to partner with and run for the charity of their choice. The Bank of America Chicago Shamrock Shuffle Charity Program features the Advocate Charitable Foundation, the Chicago Parks Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Runners of every level and ability are welcome to participate in any category of the event.

The 8K run weaves through the Loop, the two-mile walk takes a lakefront course, and the one-mile walk goes through Grant Park. All categories begin and end in Grant Park.

The race's 8K run and 2-mile walk each begin and end in Grant Park but go in opposite directions after the start line. Runners in the 8K will run left into the Loop, and two-mile participants will head toward the Lakefront Trail.

While the 8K run and the 2-mile walk have sold out, there are still spaces left for the one-mile walk.

The one-mile walk costs $25 for people 12 and older and $15 for youth.

Want to watch your friends and family participate in the 8K on Sunday? Watch live race coverage on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on your favorite streaming device or here at the top of the page and on TelemundoChicago.com.