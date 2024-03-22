How to watch 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle live

Thousands of runners participating in Sunday's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will help ring in a Chicago tradition: the unofficial start of the city's outdoor running season.

The 8K race begins with wheelchair racers starting the Shuffle at 8:25 a.m., followed by Wave 1 at 8:30 a.m. The 2-mile walk component of the event begins at 9:30 a.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Want to watch your friends and family compete in the Shamrock Shuffle and witness their big finish live? We have you covered.

How to watch the race in person

Those cheering on runners can observe the duration of the race in one of two ways: individually or in a reserved Cheer Zone.

Individual supporters can stand behind the gated sidelines of the race path along the entire course. Cheer Zones for groups will be listed as a Cheer Zone on the course map.

How to watch the race live wherever you are

Not planning to be at Grant Park in person but still want to watch your friends and families finish the race?

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will livestream the race from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 24.

Watch live on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on your favorite streaming device or here at the top of the page and on TelemundoChicago.com.