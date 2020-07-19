Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued as Storms Pound Region

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of northeastern Illinois and all of northern Indiana Sunday.

The watch, which expires at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, includes DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois. The watch also includes Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Northwest Indiana.

A series of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the region, with wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and heavy downpours reported as a result of the storms.

Multiple locations reported receiving at least three inches of rain during the storms, and a Jasper County weather spotter reported a wind gust estimated at 86 miles per hour during the storms.

As of 12:20 p.m., all active warnings have been canceled in the region, but the watch remains in effect.

The storms also knocked out power to thousands of ComEd customers, including more than 10,000 in Cook County alone.