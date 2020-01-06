Several Illinois Dispensaries Close After First Days of Recreational Sales

After less than a week of high sales, several marijuana dispensaries in the Chicago-area were closed Monday for re-stocking and recouping.

Some locations were closed Sunday, but by Monday, many kept their doors closed for both medical and recreational sales.

Sunnyside dispensaries in Lakeview, Elmwood Park, Rockford and Champaign said they wanted to give staff “a well-deserved rest” but plan to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday “full stocked.” The dispensaries said that while they have enough stock in their stores, staff has been “hard at work making history.”

Dispensary 33 in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood offered only medical cannabis sales Sunday, saying recreational sales would be depending on deliveries from cultivators. By Monday morning, the dispensary said it had received deliveries that allowed it to open for a “limited number” of recreational customers. That limited number of sales will continue “until further notice,” the dispensary tweeted.

At Windy City Cannabis, doors were closed on various days at the Posen, Justice and Worth locations for “on-site updates.” The Posen location was set to close Tuesday, Justice will be closed on Thursday and Worth will be closed on Jan. 14, the company announced.

Details on when those locations will reopen remained unclear. The dispensary had earlier acknowledged that cannabis flower was “extremely limited for recreational guests.”

MOCA Modern Cannabis in the Logan Square neighborhood was closed for recreational sales both Sunday and Monday but was closed entirely Monday morning “due to technical difficulties.” According to a police source, the dispensary was burglarized early Monday morning.

In the first two days of legal recreational cannabis, sales topped $5 million.