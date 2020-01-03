More Than $2.2 Million in Legal Cannabis Sold on Second Day in Illinois, State Says

Approximately 56,000 transactions resulted in more than $2.2 million dollars in marijuana product sales on the second day of legal cannabis in Illinois, state officials said Friday.

State regulators reported 56,762 transactions took place throughout Illinois on Thursday, generating $2,252,586.51.

On the first day of cannabis sales, the state raked in $3,176,256.71 from 77,128 transactions.

Purchases are restricted to anyone 21 and older with a government-issued ID. Non-Illinois residents won’t be able to buy as much as residents and all purchases must be made in cash.