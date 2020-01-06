Weed Dispensary Burglarized in Logan Square: Police

A marijuana dispensary in Logan Square was burglarized overnight on the Northwest Side.
Officers responded about 8 a.m. Monday to a reported burglary at a business in the 2800 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.
That business was MOCA Modern Cannabis, a police source said. MOCA has a medical and recreational dispensary at 2847 W. Fullerton Ave.
Local
A police spokesperson was not immediately able to say how the burglar or burglars entered the building.
Evidence technicians were called to the location about 9:30 a.m., police said.
