Several holiday events around Chicago get underway this weekend as season approaches

The holidays are nearly here, and with the season quickly approaching, plenty of holiday festivities around the area are preparing to commence this weekend.

While still more than a month out from Christmas, here's a look at some of the holiday activities and events around Chicago that begin this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 17

ZooLights will return to Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo with its dazzling LED light displays, carolers and more beginning on Friday, Nov. 17. Enjoy a variety of live music events scheduled throughout this year’s chilly season and purchase holiday refreshments while exploring the zoo’s attractions.

Purchase tickets on the zoo's website.

Chicago’s 110th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is also set for Nov. 17, when visitors gather every year in Millennium Park to kick off the holiday season. The lighting ceremony, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., is celebrated with a schedule of events including multiple viewing areas with screens and local musical artists, with a fireworks show following the tree lighting.

The Chicago, Wrigleyville and Aurora Christkindlmarkets are all set to open for the season on Nov. 17. Traditional foods like bratwurst, hot spiced wine and roasted nuts will be available, alongside a variety of handmade Christmas décor for your home.

The Chicago Christkindlmarket will have a ‘Twas the Night Before Christkindlmarket event where visitors can purchase tickets for exclusive access the day before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 16.

An opening ceremony and ballet performance is scheduled for 6 p.m., with Santa and Mrs. Claus present to greet those kicking off the season.

The Aurora Christkindlmarket will have lantern parades on both Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

The events will include lantern pick-ups on stage, a welcome and reading of the story of St. Martin, a parade and a goodie bag distribution. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

The winding trail of the Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon will return to business on Nov. 17. Tickets for the first window, from Nov. 17 to Dec. 3, will be released at noon on Nov. 6.

Tickets for the second window of operation, from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, will be released on Nov. 20, with tickets for the final window from Dec. 18 to Jan. 7 being released on Dec. 4.

The skating ribbon will run until March 10.

Learn more here.

See the Six Flags Great America landscape transform in this drive-thru experience that features millions of lights. Starting on Nov. 17, guests can venture through lights displays in the parking lot led by Beti the Yeti.

The park will also offer a Carousel Lights and Market on select nights where visitors can take more pictures or purchase snacks and decorations.

Arctic Adventure tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Holiday displays among a forest of over 50 trees are just part of this year's Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Lights at the Museum of Science and Industry.

In addition to the scenic sights, the museum's four-story Grand Tree highlights the exhibit that celebrates the diversity of holiday traditions around the globe.

Entry to the holiday exhibit is included in a general admission ticket to the museum.

Watch in awe as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse lead the illumination of 1 million lights and parade down Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 18 for The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

The iconic Chicago event will feature 385 marching band members, 40 floats, over 200 lit trees and more as guests line the street to join in on the holiday cheer.

Traverse the Arboretum's 50 acres of trees illuminated with dazzling colors starting Saturday, Nov. 18. The Arboretum will new immersive installations and features in addition to the returning fan favorites this year.

Visitors can also enjoy s’mores, a bonfire and concession tents with more snacks.