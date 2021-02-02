Semi Truck Catches Fire on Bishop Ford, Inbound Lanes Closed Near Riverdale

The inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were closed Tuesday morning after a semi truck caught fire near Riverdale on the Far South Side.

The blaze was reported about 5:30 a.m., on I-94 near the 130th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The truck was carrying tires.

The far left lane of inbound I-94 near 130th Street is open to traffic, but all other lanes are closed, Illinois State police said. The blaze was put out about 6:30 a.m.

No one was injured, Illinois State police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.