Stevenson Expressway

Semi crashes, spills diesel fuel on Stevenson Expressway in Cook County

The crash occurred near suburban Summit Sunday morning

By NBC Chicago Staff

The outbound Stevenson Expressway is closed near suburban Summit on Sunday morning after a semi crash left diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near the 1st Avenue exit on the outbound side of the roadway.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A semi jack-knifed at the location, with multiple fuel tanks punctured by the force of the impact, according to Total Traffic.

The roadway remains closed between Harlem Avenue and 1st Avenue, with traffic backed up to Central Avenue as vehicles are rerouted off the expressway.

There was no immediate word on injuries related to the crash.  

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Stevenson Expressway
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us