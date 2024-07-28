Semi crashes, spills diesel fuel on Stevenson Expressway in Cook County

The outbound Stevenson Expressway is closed near suburban Summit on Sunday morning after a semi crash left diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near the 1st Avenue exit on the outbound side of the roadway.

A semi jack-knifed at the location, with multiple fuel tanks punctured by the force of the impact, according to Total Traffic.

The roadway remains closed between Harlem Avenue and 1st Avenue, with traffic backed up to Central Avenue as vehicles are rerouted off the expressway.

There was no immediate word on injuries related to the crash.