See the Bears' Plans for a Stadium at Arlington Park

Following the Bears' announcement to host an informational community meeting at John Hersey High School on Sept. 8, the team announced its elongated plan to build a stadium at Arlington Park.

The release includes three photos of the stadium and the district surrounding it including "restaurants, office space, hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces, and other improvements for the community to enjoy."

Here are the photos the Bears released on its website.

Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears

Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears

Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears

