See the Bears' Plans for a Stadium at Arlington Park

By Ryan Taylor

See the Bears' plans for a stadium at Arlington Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Following the Bears' announcement to host an informational community meeting at John Hersey High School on Sept. 8, the team announced its elongated plan to build a stadium at Arlington Park. 

The release includes three photos of the stadium and the district surrounding it including "restaurants, office space, hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces, and other improvements for the community to enjoy."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are the photos the Bears released on its website. 

Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears
Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears

Local

Arlington Heights Chicago Bears 16 mins ago

The Chicago Bears' Plans for Arlington Park Include Much More Than Just a Stadium

Arlington Heights Chicago Bears 49 mins ago

Chicago Bears Give First Look at Initial Plans for Potential Arlington Heights Stadium

Hart Howerton/Chicago Bears

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us