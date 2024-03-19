Second CosMc's location opening in US after Bolingbrook location

A second CosMc's location officially opened in the U.S. this week, following the concept restaurant's debut in a Chicago suburb.

The newest location opened in Dallas Tuesday, marking the second of what is expected to be eight locations set to launch this year.

CosMc's made its debut in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook in December. The opening was met with long lines as customers flocked. The spinoff restaurant was the first of its kind in the country.

The drive-thru-only restaurant primarily focuses on drinks, including smoothies, teas, frappes and more. It also serves food, such as a creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich, and sweets like cookies, caramel fudge brownies and McPops - mini doughnuts with either cookie butter, apple cinnamon or hazelnut filling.

According to a spokesperson, CosMc's is a new small-format, beverage-led concept restaurant part of a limited test.

The restaurant appears to be based on a vintage McDonaldland mascot named CosMc, an alien character who appeared in ads in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

By the end of the year, McDonald's hopes to open 10 CosMc's locations nationwide. Additional stores are expected to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas by the end of 2024.

