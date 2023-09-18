Search for shooting suspect in Bolingbrook prompts shelter-in-place alert, school lockdowns

Residents in suburban Bolingbrook were advised to shelter in place on Monday afternoon and schools were placed on lockdown due to a search for a shooting suspect, according to authorities.

In a news release at 2:56 p.m., the Bolingbrook Police Department urged residents to avoid the area of Boughton Road and Route 53 as officers attempted to locate a suspect in a shooting.

Valley View Community School District 365-U posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, alerting residents about reports of gunfire and an at-large suspect in the area of Brooks Middle School.

Bolingbrook law enforcement advising shelter in place due to reports of gunfire and at-large suspect in the vicinity of Brooks Middle School. All Bolingbrook schools are under “secure building and teach” and dismissal is being delayed until the all clear is given. pic.twitter.com/zbmxVT9mYa — Valley View Schools (@VVSD365U) September 18, 2023

The shooting in question, according to Bolingbrook police, occurred at around 1:54 p.m. in the 300 block of Walnut Circle. Officers arrived at a home and located a man who had been shot, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his condition remained unknown Monday afternoon.

The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving, authorities stated.

Police said early indications were that the shooting was the result of a family argument and not a random act.

Check back for updates on this developing story.