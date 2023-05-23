Schedule Changes Announced for 2 Major Metra Lines Serving Several West, Northwest Suburbs

Two major Metra lines servicing numerous western and northwestern suburbs will see schedule changes following Memorial Day, the transit agency announced.

According to Metra, the upcoming changes are being made to better reflect operating conditions and "service patterns most beneficial to riders."

The changes for both the Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines will take effect on Tuesday, May 30.

Schedule changes to both lines were last made on April 3 and Dec. 5 of 2022, with the revised schedules adding more trips than the lines had previously accommodated.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Metra officials say the upcoming changes will help mitigate issues the revised schedules have presented with on-time performance, with some platform changes being made to the two lines as well.

The Union Pacific Northwest line runs from the Ogilvie Transportation Center to Harvard, with the line containing a total of 23 stops.

The Union Pacific West line contains 19 stations, running from the Ogilvie Transportation Center to Elburn.

The following schedule, track and platform changes will take effect on May 30 for the UP-NW line:

Schedule Changes

Inbound Trains 618, 632, 658, 662 will now all depart Des Plaines 5 to 6 mins later (on the :07s)

Train 651 will now depart Chicago at 5:07 p.m. (2 minutes later than the current schedule)

Train 653 will now depart Chicago at 5:05 p.m. (2 minutes earlier than the current schedule)

Train 647 will now arrive at Harvard 6 minutes later at 6:23 p.m.

Train 706 will now always stop at Irving Park on weekends, not just during Cubs home games

Track/Platform Changes

Trains 620, 622, 624, 634, 636 will no longer use the center track platform from Palatine to Cumberland

Trains 639, 651 will now use the center track platforms for boarding from Jefferson Park through Des Plaines

Train 643 and 657 will no longer use the center track platform for boarding at Clybourn and Des Plaines

The following schedule, track and platform changes will take effect on May 30 for the UP-W line:

Train 13 has added stops at Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, and West Chicago

Train 15 will now terminate its run at La Fox

Trains 43 and 47 have added stops at Villa Park and West Chicago

Train 49 will now arrive in Elburn 5 minutes later at 6:30 p.m.

All trains departing or arriving, Chicago at 7:40 p.m. or later will now stop at both Melrose Park and Maywood.

More information on Metra lines and schedules can be found on their website.