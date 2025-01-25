Schaumburg police searching for suspect in 6 armed robberies

Police in northwest suburban Schaumburg are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a series of robberies.

The Schaumburg Police Department released a series of surveillance photos showing the person wanted in a number of robberies at businesses in the Algonquin and Meacham road areas, authorities said. The suspect used a black, semi-automatic handgun to demand cash and merchandise before running into nearby commercial or residential areas, police stated.

He is described as an 18-to-20-year-old man standing 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations Anonymous Tip Line at 847-348-7055.