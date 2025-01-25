Schaumburg

Schaumburg police searching for suspect in 6 armed robberies

Officials released a series of surveillance photos showing the person wanted in a number of robberies at businesses in the Algonquin and Meacham road areas, authorities said.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Schaumburg Police Dept.

Police in northwest suburban Schaumburg are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a series of robberies.

The Schaumburg Police Department released a series of surveillance photos showing the person wanted in a number of robberies at businesses in the Algonquin and Meacham road areas, authorities said. The suspect used a black, semi-automatic handgun to demand cash and merchandise before running into nearby commercial or residential areas, police stated.

He is described as an 18-to-20-year-old man standing 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations Anonymous Tip Line at 847-348-7055.

This article tagged under:

Schaumburg
