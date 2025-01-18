Sammy Sosa welcomed back in emotional moment at Cubs Convention

After over 20 years of absence from the Chicago Cubs organization after serving as the franchise icon for the previous decade, former North Side slugger Sammy Sosa was welcomed back by fans at this year's Cubs Convention.

The return marked a poignant close to a silent standoff of sorts that persisted between Sosa and the Cubs, revolving around Sosa's presumed use of performance enhancing drugs during his playing career.

Sosa's entrance to the convention came as he was being named to the Cubs Hall of Fame, following Derrek Lee in receiving the honor.

Right where they belong. 💙 pic.twitter.com/KOQlbScaj3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 18, 2025

Sosa's longtime absence from the organization was consistently unpopular with fans, with Sosa's relationship with the Cubs being a topic of fan discussion at nearly every Cubs Convention held since.

Last month, Sosa released a statement acknowledging "past mistakes" and apologizing to Cubs fans, whom he called "the best in the world."

Shortly after the release of Sosa's statement, the Cubs released a statement of their own, extending the olive branch to the former face of the franchise by inviting Sosa to the Cubs Convention and welcoming back into the fold of the franchise.

Initially debuting for the Texas Rangers in 1989, Sosa was shipped to the Chicago White Sox at that year's deadline, going on to play two-and-a-half seasons on the South Side before a lopsided crosstown trade sent him north on the Red Line to Wrigley Field.

Sosa spent 13 seasons with the Cubs, becoming the only player in MLB history to hit 60 or more home runs in three different seasons, highlighted by his 66 home runs during the 1998 home run chase that pitted Sosa against then-St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire.

Sosa remained the centerpiece of the Cubs offense into the 2000s, playing a pivotal role on the 2003 Cubs team that fell just five outs short of a National League pennant. He would stick around Chicago for one more season, but a controversial finish to the season that included Sosa leaving the clubhouse before the conclusion of the team's final game marked the beginning of a sour timeline between Sosa and the Cubs.

Sosa went on to play the 2005 season with the Baltimore Orioles and was out of MLB by 2006, before signing with the Texas Rangers for the 2007 season.

The former Cubs slugger hit 21 home runs in his final season, including the 600th of his career, which ironically came against none other than the Cubs in an interleague matchup.