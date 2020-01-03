Rosemont Man Killed Woman He Met on Escort Website: Police

A Rosemont man was charged with first degree murder Friday for the death of a woman who investigators said he met on an escort service website and strangled to death following an altercation.

Gerard Merced Delgado Calderon, 31, was charged with first degree murder and concealment of a homicide for the death of Myra Rivera, 24, of Rockford.

According to Des Plaines police, a citizen discovered a body while garbage picking on Tuesday, Dec. 31 in the 1500 block of South Maple Street. The body, which has since been identified as Rivera's, was in a cardboard box next to a dumpster, investigators revealed.

Police said Rivera had been reported as a missing person in Rockford several days prior to the discovery of her body. After examining video surveillance and vehicle information, investigators eventually identified Calderon as the suspect.

Two others were also taken into custody, officials said. Police later said those individuals "unwittingly participated in the incident by lending Gerard their vehicle, or by helping Gerard put the box in the vehicle."

Investigators said, after meeting Rivera on an escort service website, Calderon eventually met up with her at his Rosemont apartment in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 28. At some point, prosecutors allege, Calderon strangled Rivera to death following an argument.

A search warrant was executed on the suspect's apartment, and the vehicle involved in the incident, police said. Calderon was expected to appear at a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse in Skokie.