Roseland residents frustrated over proposal to build shelter for migrants

Pushback has continued to grow in recent weeks regarding a proposal for a migrant tent city in the Roseland community on Chicago's Far South Side.

On Sunday afternoon, residents joined community activist for a rally at West 115th and South Halsted streets, where the city has proposed building a tent city for migrants, similar to one planned in Morgan Park.

"The fact is in the Roseland community, there's crime, there's violence, there's gangs, it's through the roof here...and we need to protect our own people. before we take care of people coming from the outside," said community activist Patrick Gibbon

The site, which previously served as home to a Jewel-Osco, was supposed to be turned into a housing development, residents said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It was gonna bring money, it was gonna bring retail, it's gonna bring jobs... so how you going to come and impose it the tents over here and this already been up and running?" resident Anthony Wilson questioned.

At a meeting in September, 21st Ward Ald. Ronnie Mosely, which represents the community, listened to residents concerns about the proposed tent city. In a statement, the alderman expressed his disappointment over the plan and said his "ward will not tolerate the prioritization of a crisis over our needs and voices!"

The Chicago City Council could vote to approve the site's purchase at its meeting on Monday. If approved, that could speed up construction plans.

"If you can't take care of your own, then we don't deserve to be a sanctuary city for outsiders," said Gibbons.