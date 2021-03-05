pet adoption

Roosters Up For Adoption at Chicago Animal Care Centers

Giuseppe, Carson and Joseph are young roosters looking for homes

Looking for a wake-up call? Three roosters are looking for new homes in the Chicago area this week.

Giuseppe, Carson and Joseph are young roosters up for adoption or foster care through Chicago Animal Care and Control and the Chicago Roo Crew.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Chicago Animal Care and Control said those interested in adopting a rooster should contact the Chicago Roo Crew, an advocate group looking to place the birds with new owners.

The rooster adoption advocate group is working to bring birds, both roosters and hens, into new homes throughout the area.

Anyone interested in adopting a rooster or hen can contact the Chicago Roo Crew through Facebook or by emailing chicagoroocrew@gmail.com

The Chicago Animal Care and Control works with adopting, volunteering, fostering and donating animals across the city. As of Thursday, the center had 105 dogs, 29 cats and three roosters.

