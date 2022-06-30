Rooftop Cinema Club Extends Outdoor Movie Screenings Into Fall

Outdoor movies in front of Chicago's skyline will continue into the fall at Rooftop Cinema Club.

Since opening a Windy City location in the spring, the Rooftop Cinema Club has been featuring classic films in an open-air cinema experience in Chicago's West Town neighborhood at The Emily Hotel, and will now continue into October.

In June and August, the rooftop will be screening "Harry Potter" movies every Sunday, then starting to show films starring favorite cinematic Leos and Virgos in a new zodiac theme.

Movies will be shown each day to follow - sometimes twice a day - and include flicks like "Dirty Dancing," "Get Out," "Parent Trap," "Jaws," "Do the Right Thing," "Scream," "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Breakfast Club," among others.

Here's a full list of movies and showtimes.

Screenings before 4:30 p.m. will be open to all ages, while showings at 4:30 p.m. and later will be for people ages 18 and older only. Tickets are available for purchase online, priced between $19.75-$27.75

Concessions will also be available at the events, including an assortment of cocktails, frozen drinks, beer, wine, popcorn, burgers, tacos and more, according to a release. No outside food or drink is allowed at the venue.

“I have long dreamed of bringing Rooftop Cinema Club to Chicago,” said Rooftop Cinema Club founder Gerry Cottle. “I’m confident Chicagoans will enjoy this cinematic experience, whether for a fun night with friends and family or a date night. We are so proud to be part of this city where so many iconic movies have been made.”