Rogers Park Community Rallies After Suspected Homophobic Attack

There was an incredible outpouring of love after a suspected homophobic attack at a Chicago restaurant in recent days.

In that incident, business owners and patrons say a man with a hammer yelled homophobic slurs at customers going into R Public House in Chicago’s Rogers Park Neighborhood, only to return with a hammer and smash the glass front door.

Now, community members are rallying to support not just the restaurant, but those targeted by the slurs.

“When we heard, I brought a group of friends because I own a business! This could happen to me at anytime!” said restaurant customer Dale Forbes.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

One by one, customers like Forbes dropped money in a donation bucket inside R Public House. The money is going to fix the restaurant's front door after the incident.

“I just picked up from my group so we’re gonna put it in the bucket," said Forbes.

The restaurant was packed Tuesday night with people from all over Rogers Park coming out to show support. Owners Renee and Sandra do have the $600 it’ll cost to repair the panel of window that was broken, but their neighbors have made sure they don’t have to.

“We like it here. We like Renee. We like the clientele here. We’re glad the place is here,” said restaurant customer Eric Greenberg.

“It’s been crazy! It’s been wonderful! So many people have gotten in touch that have moved out of the neighborhood and everybody wants to help pay for the door, said Renee Labrana, owner of R Public House.

They have no idea how much money they’ve raised so far but the excess is going to a good cause. As for the person who damaged the door they had this to say to them.

“Get some help! Yeah get some help," one patron said.

The excess money will go to a local non-profit called A Just Harvest. If you’d like to support the restaurant and non profit they said it’s simple, you can come dine out at their restaurant.

But they’re also encouraging people to support any establishment owned by someone who is part of a marginalized community.