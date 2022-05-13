RL Grime, Zeds Dead, Galantis to Headline Chicago's New Heatwave Music Festival

Heatwave Music Festival is slated to debut in Chicago this summer, placing RL Grime, Zeds Dead, Galantis and Above & Beyond at center stage.

In Douglass Park, the festival is set to bridge immersive pop art and music from July 16-17. The lineup’s electronic core also consists of artists like Tiësto, Two Feet and Yellow Claw.

The festival is open to those ages 18 and older and will feature visual exhibitions inspired by artists like Andy Warhol, free water stations and a number of activities throughout the park, according to the website.

Two-day pass sales begin at noon Friday, and single-day passes will be released at a later date. Tickets will be available here.

Here's the full lineup: