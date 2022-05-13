music

RL Grime, Zeds Dead, Galantis to Headline Chicago's New Heatwave Music Festival

The festival will play out over two days in Douglass Park this summer

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Luke Deakin

Heatwave Music Festival is slated to debut in Chicago this summer, placing RL Grime, Zeds Dead, Galantis and Above & Beyond at center stage.

In Douglass Park, the festival is set to bridge immersive pop art and music from July 16-17. The lineup’s electronic core also consists of artists like Tiësto, Two Feet and Yellow Claw. 

The festival is open to those ages 18 and older and will feature visual exhibitions inspired by artists like Andy Warhol, free water stations and a number of activities throughout the park, according to the website.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two-day pass sales begin at noon Friday, and single-day passes will be released at a later date. Tickets will be available here

Here's the full lineup:

This article tagged under:

musicmusic festivalSummer festivalssummer music festivalsheatwave festival
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us