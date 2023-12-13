Riot Fest organizers announce 2024 dates, holiday presale details

Chicago's premier alternative music festival announced its 2024 return on Wednesday, as Riot Fest organizers released festival dates and details for a holiday presale on its website.

Riot Fest is slated to return to Douglass Park during the weekend of Sept. 22-24 next year, likely marking the final festival of Chicago's typically busy music festival season over the summer and early fall.

Holiday presale tickets are being offered by festival organizers, which will become available at noon on Thursday.

Those participating in the presale can pay for their tickets all at once or start a monthly payment plan.

In addition to the holiday presale, fans can try to win tickets via the Riot Fest app thanks to hourly giveaways that begin at noon on Thursday.

While the lineup for the festival is currently unknown, curious fans can register for the Riot Fest newsletter and be notified when the lineup is announced.