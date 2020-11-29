Rideshare Driver Carjacked at Gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

A rideshare driver's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint by two armed men Sunday evening in the Douglas neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police confirmed.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Giles, a rideshare driver was operating his vehicle when two unknown male offenders approached the car on both sides, officers stated.

Both victims produced guns and demand the vehicle. The suspects then fled southbound on Giles.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The incident remained under investigation by Area One detectives Sunday night.