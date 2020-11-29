rideshare carjacking

Rideshare Driver Carjacked at Gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

The incident was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Giles Avenue near East 31st Street

A rideshare driver's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint by two armed men Sunday evening in the Douglas neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police confirmed.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Giles, a rideshare driver was operating his vehicle when two unknown male offenders approached the car on both sides, officers stated.

Both victims produced guns and demand the vehicle. The suspects then fled southbound on Giles.

Local

marijuana convictions 2 hours ago

Legal Group to Help Illinoisans Clear Marijuana Convictions

Mitchell Trubisky 4 hours ago

Chicago Bears Live Blog: Packers Well Ahead, but Chicago Strikes Late in 1st Half

No injuries were reported, police said.

The incident remained under investigation by Area One detectives Sunday night.

This article tagged under:

rideshare carjackingChicago PoliceChicago Police DepartmentDouglasrideshare driver
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us