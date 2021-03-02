Reward Offered After 11-Year-Old Girl Shot in Face in West Pullman

A $20,000 reward is being offered to help find the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl in the face late Monday night in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.

According to the girl’s family, she is currently clinging to life at Comer Children’s Hospital after the shooting, which occurred at a gas station at approximately 10:48 p.m.

The girl, identified as Nye-Andrea Dyer, was sitting in a vehicle at the gas station when she was hit by a stray bullet, police said. The girl’s mother says the bullet traveled from her face into her lungs, and doctors are working around the clock to try to save her life.

“They say she’s got 72 hours for the swelling to go down, and if it gets worse, I’ll be making arrangements,” her mother said. “I just want to get my baby back.”

The girl’s mother, who asked not to be identified, said that her daughter was just going home to complete her homework when she was hit.

Police believe the girl was caught in the crossfire when an unknown assailant opened fire, aiming at a 19-year-old man at the gas station. That man was shot in the groin, and returned fire, police said.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is spearheading the effort to offer a reward in connection to the shooting.

“At any given day and at any given time, someone knows who discharged that weapon and hit this baby,” he said.

Andrea’s mother joined Holmes in calling for someone to step forward with information in the shooting.

“I’m just gonna stay prayed up and I’m just asking you, the shooter, to please give me some closure for my baby. She didn’t deserve this,” she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call 800-883-5587. Any call that leads to an arrest in the case will be eligible for the reward, and callers are allowed to remain anonymous, Holmes said.