Reward offered for ‘Bundled Bandits' bank robbery crew

The FBI has offered a reward in connection to a series of bank robberies undertaken by a group of suspects that have become known as the “Bundled Bandits.”

According to an alert issued Wednesday, at least two suspects have been identified in the string of robberies, which have targeted suburban BMO bank locations in Matteson, Frankfort and other areas.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in the case, with the FBI citing “incident frequency and concerns about escalating violence” behind their stepped-up efforts to identify the suspects.

The pair is believed to be responsible for at least five suburban bank robberies since mid-June, as well as an aborted robbery that took place in recent days in Woodridge.

On July 28, the suspects approached the door of a Woodridge BMO location, but it was locked. They then punched or kicked the door before fleeing the scene.

Robberies were also reported in Matteson on June 10, Frankfort on June 17, Bolingbrook on July 1, Naperville on July 19 and Addison on July 21. All robberies have occurred at BMO locations.

One of the suspects is 6-feet tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He wears a black hoodie with a hood drawn, a black mask, dark pants and has carried a black semi-automatic handgun.

The other suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, a green reflective construction vest and a mask.

Reports can be made to tips.fbi.gov, or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.