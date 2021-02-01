Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized, Undergoes Surgery

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has been admitted to the hospital, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition revealed Monday.

Jackson was admitted for "abdominal discomfort" and ultimately underwent surgery, the coalition, which was founded by Jackson, said in a statement.

"After routine medical observation, successful surgery ensued, and Rev. Jackson is resting," the statement read. "He is in good spirits and will be discharged in a few days. Thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers. “

Further details on Jackson's diagnosis were not immediately released.

Jackson has been battling Parkinson's disease since he was first diagnosed in 2015.

Jackson is known for his work as a civil rights activist with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and as a Democratic presidential candidate in the 1980s. He founded Chicago's Rainbow PUSH coalition and has remained a prominent religious and political figure.