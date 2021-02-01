rev. jesse jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized, Undergoes Surgery

"After routine medical observation, successful surgery ensued, and Rev. Jackson is resting," a statement from Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition read Monday

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has been admitted to the hospital, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition revealed Monday.

Jackson was admitted for "abdominal discomfort" and ultimately underwent surgery, the coalition, which was founded by Jackson, said in a statement.

"After routine medical observation, successful surgery ensued, and Rev. Jackson is resting," the statement read. "He is in good spirits and will be discharged in a few days. Thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers. “

Local

Northwestern University 60 mins ago

Cheerleader Sues Northwestern, Says She Was Harassed: Report

chicago snow totals 1 hour ago

See Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area From Weekend Winter Storm

Further details on Jackson's diagnosis were not immediately released.

Jackson has been battling Parkinson's disease since he was first diagnosed in 2015.

Jackson is known for his work as a civil rights activist with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and as a Democratic presidential candidate in the 1980s. He founded Chicago's Rainbow PUSH coalition and has remained a prominent religious and political figure.

This article tagged under:

rev. jesse jacksonJesse Jacksonjesse jackson hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us