Residents advised to stay indoors as McHenry dog fight leaves deputy bitten, dog shot

Residents in suburban McHenry are being advised to stay indoors and report sightings of an aggressive pit bull after a dog fight involving multiple animals left a deputy bitten and a dog shot, authorities said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office initially alerted residents at around 7 p.m., advising that two "aggressive brown pit bulls" were on the loose in the Johnsburg area near the intersection of West Huemann Drive and North Orchard Beach Road.

Authorities said that several people were injured by the dogs, including a deputy who was bitten. Officials said one of the two dogs was shot by a deputy.

Residents nearby are still advised to remain in their homes and report any sightings of the dog to the sheriff's office at 815-338-2144.