Report: Blackhawks Sign Veteran Goaltender Alex Stalock to 1-Year Deal

Report: Hawks sign veteran goaltender Alex Stalock originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have signed goaltender Alex Stalock to a one-year contract, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic. His cap hit will be $750,000.

Stalock, 34, missed nearly the entire 2021-22 season with myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19 in November of 2020. He made one start for the San Jose Sharks on March 5 and gave up six goals on 28 shots before being pulled. He also went 4-10-2 with a 3.98 goals-against average and .869 save percentage in 17 AHL games.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stalock's last full NHL season was the 2019-20 campaign in which he registered a 20-11-4 record with a 2.67 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and four shutouts. He has a career 2.64 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 152 appearances with San Jose and Minnesota.

The Stalock signing gives the Blackhawks a backup goaltender to Petr Mrazek, who was acquired on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft from Toronto along with the No. 25 overall pick. Mrazek has two more years left on his contract, which carries a $3.8 million cap hit.

Probably a wise move by the organization to round out the goaltending tandem next season with a pair of veterans, given how dire things could get. No point in subjecting or trying to develop a netminding prospect on an NHL team that's in rebuild mode.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.