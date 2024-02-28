Register to vote in Illinois: Here are the options ahead of March primary

With the March Primary Election fast approaching, many might be wondering how they can register to vote in Illinois.

While certain deadlines have already passed, voters still have options for registering, but time is running out for some.

Here's a look at how you can register to vote in Illinois:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Who can register to vote in Illinois?

First, here are the requirements:

Residents seeking to register to vote must:

-Be a United States citizen

-Must be 18 years of age or older on Election Day

-Must live in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to an election

-Must not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a criminal conviction

-May not claim the right to vote anywhere else

How can you register to vote?

Automatic voter registration is available in the state of Illinois, including when obtaining a driver’s license. When obtaining a REAL ID-compliant license, residents will be registered automatically unless they opt-out. For non-REAL ID-compliant licenses, individuals may be asked if they would like to register.

Voter registration can also be submitted to a local county clerk’s office via the U.S. Postal Service, however the deadline to do this for the March primary has passed. Registering in that fashion must be done no more than 28 days prior to an election, which would fall on Feb. 21, 2024 for the primary.

Voters can also register online, with a deadline of March 3.

Finally, grace-period voter registration is available at local county clerk’s offices or at participating early voting polling places. Same-day registration is also available at some polling places, with ballots submitted on a provisional basis prior to being accepted and tabulated.

A full list of information can be found here.