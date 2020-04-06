Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of March 29

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

For a recap from the week of March 29 see below.

April 4 briefing:

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker addresses the media during his April 4 press briefing, discussing how Cabinet officials are helping the state's departments continue to function during the pandemic.

April 3 briefing:

April 3 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds his daily coronavirus press conference from inside Chicago’s McCormick Place, which has been transformed into an alternate care facility for coronavirus patients.

April 2 briefing:

April 2 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker tells Illinois “we’ve nearly exhausted every avenue available to us and “we can only do so much with policy alone. That’s because our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you.”

April 2 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health updates on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois.

April 1 briefing:

April 1 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health addresses another rise in coronavirus cases as the state’s death toll climbs over 100.

April 1 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses the census and the “invisible enemy” the state is fighting.

March 31 briefing:

March 31 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces the extension of Illinois’ stay-at-home order.

March 31 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike discusses the latest spike in coronavirus cases, and fatalities, in Illinois.

March 31 briefing: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extension of the state’s stay-at-home order.

March 30 briefing:

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker delivers his daily coronavirus press briefing on March 30.

March 30 briefing: Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike discusses that latest confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois.

March 29 briefing:

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker delivers his daily coronavirus press briefing on March 29.