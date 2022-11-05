Fulton Market

Puttery Chicago, a Mini Golf and Cocktail Experience, Debuts in Fulton Market

Puttery Chicago

Puttery Chicago is bridging the world of food and drink with the pastime of mini golfing.

The immersive nightlife experience offers a combination of culinary and cocktail crafts alongside time on the green. Puttery Chicago debuted Friday at 932 W. Randolph St., joining the city's Fulton Market neighborhood.

Puttery Chicago

The venue covers 23,000-square feet with two stories filled with themed putting courses, multiple bars and lounges. The spot also features rotating DJs and live music.

Puttery Chicago

Puttery Chicago sports two nine-hole courses, with one modeled after a library and the other customized like a ski resort.

Puttery Chicago

“As a city known for its nightlife and culinary scenes, we are thrilled to officially open our doors and share the Puttery experience with Chicago,” Drive Shack Inc. President and CEO Hana Khouri said in a statement. Drive Shack Inc. is the company behind the concept. “Between being immersed in competitive socialization on our courses, our creative culinary and cocktail offerings and our fun atmosphere, we know Puttery Chicago will soon become a staple for Chicagoans and tourists alike."

Puttery Chicago

The bar is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Wednesdays; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays; noon to 2 a.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays.

Mini golf costs $21 per person for a 90-minute round. While walk-ins are accepted, reservations can be made here. Guests must be ages 21 and up.

Chicago Puttery is just one link in the mini golf chain. The concept also has locations in 10 other cities, including New York, Kansas City and Miami.

