Puppy Stolen From Chicago Adoption Event Found More Than a Month Later

A puppy stolen from a Chicago shelter’s adoption event in October has been found, the shelter announced Friday.

The puppy was found Thursday "on the streets" and was taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control, which discovered its microchip listing the Anti-Cruelty Society as its owner.

"We are thrilled," said Jennifer GoodSmith, vice president of mission advancement with the Anti-Cruelty Society.

The dog was taken to the rescue's veterinarians "but seems to be in good health."

The female Australian Shepherd-hound mix named Smarties was stolen just before 3:30 p.m. from the Anti-Cruelty Society’s Everyday Adoption Center in South Loop, the rescue said. The puppy was 2 months old at the time and weighed just seven pounds, according to the shelter.

Chicago police said they were searching for three juvenile suspects, one as young as 11 years old, in connection with the incident. The investigation remained open as of Friday and no one was in custody, authorities said.

At the time, police said two of the suspects distracted an employee while another went to the back of the business and took the dog.

One suspect was described as being 11 or 12 years old, another was believed to be 14 and the third was described as 15 to 16 years old.