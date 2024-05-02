Prosecutors detail how Calumet City cold case unfolded, with suspect finally arrested

An arrest has been made in a Calumet City murder that had gone unsolved since the 1960s, and prosecutors are offering new details on how the investigation finally yielded a suspect.

According to officials, 79-year-old James Barbier was taken into custody in Missouri in late April in connection with the 1966 stabbing death of 18-year-old Karen Snider.

Prosecutors have allowed Barbier to return to Missouri pending the trail, saying that his age and health preclude him from being considered “a real and present threat” under terms of the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Barbier will not be permitted to leave the state of Missouri, among other pretrial conditions, according to officials.

Prosecutors also released new details on how the case unfolded, beginning in the 1960s.

On the night of Nov. 12, 1966, Snider was found murdered in her home in the 400 block of Wilson Street, according to police. Her husband discovered her when he returned home from work, summoning police to the home.

Snider was found in a bedroom, having suffered multiple stab wounds and other wounds that likely occurred from a physical assault, police said.

Police also found a trail of blood in the kitchen and the bathroom, alleging that an individual had tried to wipe up the stains in both locations.

Prosecutors say Barbier worked with Snider’s husband at a local railroad. Barbier’s wife reported that her husband returned home that evening “appearing nervous,” and was observed to have multiple cuts, with blood on his person and on his clothing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Barbier was arrested in connection with the murder, but no charges were filed, according to prosecutors.

In Dec. 2022, the case was reopened, and police sent physical evidence to the Illinois State Police Forensic Science lab in Chicago. In March 2023, detectives located Barbier in Missouri and executed a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample.

Prosecutors say that DNA evidence found on the suspect’s pants and the victim’s dress both strongly suggested a match to both Barbier and Snider, according to the proffer.

An arrest warrant was issued April 26, and he was taken into custody at his home on April 29, according to prosecutors.

His next court appearance will take place later this year, according to prosecutors.