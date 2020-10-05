Promising Urban Prep Academy High School Senior Killed in Shooting

A promising 18-year-old senior at Urban Prep Academy in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood died in a shooting last week on the city's South Side, according to a letter to the school community.

Rashad Verner was a member of the football team who the school's founder said was engaging student who was full of promise and aspired to go to college.

Even though the school year had just begun, Verner had already been identified by the principal as someone who should be recognized at the Class of 2021’s Commencement for his outstanding demonstration of Urban Prep’s core values of resilience, selflessness and solidarity, according to a letter from the school.

At approximately 1:24 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 in the 700 block of South Paxton, police were called to a home and found Varner, who was unresponsive, with a gunshot wound, according to Chicago police. The 18-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and back and was said to be in fair condition. Details about what led up to the shooting haven't been released.

So far, no arrests have been made.

According to the school, what makes Verner's death more disturbing, is that he was fatally shot at around 1:30 p.m. In a typical year, he would've been in school at the time.

In a letter to the school community, Urban Prep Academies Founder and CEO Tim King said in order to stop violence, people must work every day for peace, justice and equality.

"I have always deeply felt that Urban Prep is not just educating students, but also saving lives," he said. "Let us make Mr. Verner's memory a reminder that now, more than ever, we must continue to do so."