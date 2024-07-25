Produce sold at Walmart, Kroger stores in Illinois subject to recall over potential Listeria contamination

A recall of produce items originally issued earlier this month has been expanded to the possibility of listeria contamination, with select packaged and bulk produce items sold at Illinois Walmart and Kroger stores included.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses or consumer complaints connected to the recall have been reported to date.

The recall was initially issued by Ohio-based Wiers Farms on July 12, with the expanded recall including items that were packed between July 5-12.

The following packaged items are included in the recall and were possibly sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, according to the FDA.

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

In addition to Illinois, the items may have also been sold at Walmart stores in the following states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

The following bulk items may have been sold at Illinois Walmart and Kroger stores in Illinois. Mariano's stores in the Chicago area remain under Kroger ownership.

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

More information regarding the recall can be found here.