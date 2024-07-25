Produce sold at Walmart, Kroger stores in Illinois subject to recall over potential Listeria contamination

A recall of produce items originally issued earlier this month has been expanded to the possibility of listeria contamination, with select packaged and bulk produce items sold at Illinois Walmart and Kroger stores included.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses or consumer complaints connected to the recall have been reported to date.
The recall was initially issued by Ohio-based Wiers Farms on July 12, with the expanded recall including items that were packed between July 5-12.
The following packaged items are included in the recall and were possibly sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, according to the FDA.
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray
In addition to Illinois, the items may have also been sold at Walmart stores in the following states:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- West Virginia
The following bulk items may have been sold at Illinois Walmart and Kroger stores in Illinois. Mariano's stores in the Chicago area remain under Kroger ownership.
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro – sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Cucumber – whole
- Green beans
- Green Bell Pepper
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian Wax peppers
- Jalapeno peppers
- Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
- Pickling Cucumber
- Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos
More information regarding the recall can be found here.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.