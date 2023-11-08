Project allowing Chicago migrants to acquire work permits begins this week

A pilot project allowing asylum-seeking migrants to apply for work permits in Chicago will begin on Thursday in a partnership between city, state and federal governments.

The effort will be led by The Resurrection Project in Chicago

“I think what people will see is when immigrants are given the opportunity to apply for a work permit, we do. When immigrants are given the opportunity to find jobs, we do," Erendira Rendon, Vice President of immigrant justice at The Resurrection Project said.

Agents from the Unites States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be on site to accept applications on the day of and help begin their process. In total, TRP officials said it could take up to two months before migrants can work.

“At workshops they will be going through a legal screening so attorneys determine if the immigrant is eligible to apply," Rendon said. "And if they are, volunteers will help with the application itself."

Organizers expect that 150 migrants will start the process on Thursday, while aiming to have double that amount per day by Thanksgiving.

TRP estimates that approximately 11,000 migrants in Chicago are eligible for work permits, though it excludes a large portion of Chicago's migrant community.

“Unfortunately the program is excluding the long term undocumented community who have lived in Chicago for a long time," Rendon said. "That community will continue to be left out. The Biden Administration has not opened a parole and work permit for the undocumented community, which includes dreamers."

According to TRP, 180,000 undocumented immigrants currently live in Chicago and are awaiting work permits.

Members of TRP will be traveling to Washington, D.C. next week to advocate for new programs that allow the undocumented community to apply for a work permit.

Citing safety concerns, the location of the work permit workshop will not be disclosed by TRP and the Illinois Department of Human Services.